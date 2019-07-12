Dole® Mandarin Oranges in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: front
Dole® Mandarin Oranges in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: back
Dole® Mandarin Oranges in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: left
Dole® Mandarin Oranges in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: right
Dole® Mandarin Oranges in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: top
Dole® Mandarin Oranges in 100% Fruit Juice Cups Perspective: bottom
Dole® Mandarin Oranges in 100% Fruit Juice Cups

4 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0003890004207
Product Details

Enjoy the refreshing taste of all natural mandarin oranges in 100% real fruit juice. Now you can easily enjoy more fruit and sunshine every day in a convenient bowl. Dole Fruit Bowls® are made with all natural premium quality fruit.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar14g
Protein1g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium120mg2%
Vitamin A20Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C27mg30%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Mandarin Oranges, White Grape Juice from Concentrate (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate), Natural Flavors, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) To Promote Color Retention, and Citric Acid.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
