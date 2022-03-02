Dole® Mandarin Oranges in 100% Fruit Juice
Enjoy the refreshing taste of all natural mandarin oranges in 100% real fruit juice. Now you can easily enjoy more fruit and sunshine every day in a convenient bowl. Benefits DOLE® Mandarin Oranges in 100% Fruit Juice doesn’t use syrup or artificial sweeteners. Dole Fruit Bowls® are made with all natural premium quality fruit. With so many varieties it’s easy to get a taste of sunshine in every bowl.
Mandarin Oranges, White Grape Juice from Concentrate (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Acerola Juice from Concentrate (Water, Acerola Juice Concentrate), and Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate).
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
