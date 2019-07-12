Dole® Mandarin Oranges No Sugar Added Fruit Cups
Product Details
The sweet taste of mandarin oranges can now be enjoyed anywhere, anytime. Made with no sugar added because they’re packed in water with the natural sweetness of monk fruit extracts. DOLE® Mandarin Oranges with No Sugar Added is an easy way to get more nutritious fruit into your diet without any added artificial sweeteners.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Mandarin Oranges, Water, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) To Promote Color Retention, Stevia Extract, and Monk Fruit Extract.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
