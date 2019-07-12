Dole® Mandarin Oranges No Sugar Added Fruit Cups Perspective: front
Dole® Mandarin Oranges No Sugar Added Fruit Cups Perspective: back
Dole® Mandarin Oranges No Sugar Added Fruit Cups Perspective: left
Dole® Mandarin Oranges No Sugar Added Fruit Cups Perspective: right
Dole® Mandarin Oranges No Sugar Added Fruit Cups Perspective: top
Dole® Mandarin Oranges No Sugar Added Fruit Cups

4 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0003890004271
Product Details

The sweet taste of mandarin oranges can now be enjoyed anywhere, anytime. Made with no sugar added because they’re packed in water with the natural sweetness of monk fruit extracts. DOLE® Mandarin Oranges with No Sugar Added is an easy way to get more nutritious fruit into your diet without any added artificial sweeteners.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar8g
Protein1g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A20Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C27mg30%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Mandarin Oranges, Water, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) To Promote Color Retention, Stevia Extract, and Monk Fruit Extract.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.