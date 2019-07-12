Dole® Mandarins in Orange Gel Fruit Cups Perspective: front
Dole® Mandarins in Orange Gel Fruit Cups Perspective: back
Dole® Mandarins in Orange Gel Fruit Cups Perspective: left
Dole® Mandarins in Orange Gel Fruit Cups Perspective: right
Dole® Mandarins in Orange Gel Fruit Cups Perspective: top
Dole® Mandarins in Orange Gel Fruit Cups Perspective: bottom
Dole® Mandarins in Orange Gel Fruit Cups

4 ct / 4.3 ozUPC: 0003890003033
Product Details

We Believe in Sunshine for All.® It's our promise to provide everyone, everywhere with good nutrition! For more than 100 years. Dole has been committed to our environment, our associates and the communities in which we operate.

  • Bring sunshine with you wherever you go—Dole Fruit Bowls® seal in goodness and nutrition

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (123 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium55mg2.39%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar22g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin C16mg20%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Mandarin Oranges, Sugar, Carrageenan, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Sodium Citrate, Locust Bean Gum, Fumaric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Malic Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) To Promote Color Retention, and Fd&C Yellow #6 (Color)

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
