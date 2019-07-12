Dole® Mandarins in Orange Gel Fruit Cups
Product Details
We Believe in Sunshine for All.® It's our promise to provide everyone, everywhere with good nutrition! For more than 100 years. Dole has been committed to our environment, our associates and the communities in which we operate.
- Bring sunshine with you wherever you go—Dole Fruit Bowls® seal in goodness and nutrition
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Mandarin Oranges, Sugar, Carrageenan, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Sodium Citrate, Locust Bean Gum, Fumaric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Malic Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) To Promote Color Retention, and Fd&C Yellow #6 (Color)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More