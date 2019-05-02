Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Peaches, Pears, Pineapple, Carrageenan, Cochineal Extract (Color), Locust Bean Gum, Malic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Citrate, Caramel Color, and Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) To Promote Color Retention

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More