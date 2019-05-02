Hover to Zoom
Dole® Mixed Fruit in Black Cherry Flavored Gel Cups
4 ct / 4.3 ozUPC: 0003890003008
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
At Dole, we bring you the best fruit nature has to offer, so every bite is filled with sunshine. Enjoy this fun fruit treat in black cherry gel.
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (123 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1.09%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar22g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin C17mg20%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Peaches, Pears, Pineapple, Carrageenan, Cochineal Extract (Color), Locust Bean Gum, Malic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Citrate, Caramel Color, and Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) To Promote Color Retention
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More