Dole® No Sugar Added Cherry Mixed Fruit Cups Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Dole® No Sugar Added Cherry Mixed Fruit Cups Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Dole® No Sugar Added Cherry Mixed Fruit Cups Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Dole® No Sugar Added Cherry Mixed Fruit Cups Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Dole® No Sugar Added Cherry Mixed Fruit Cups Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Dole® No Sugar Added Cherry Mixed Fruit Cups

4 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0003890002058
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Full of sunshine

We believe in Sunshine for All™. It's our promise to provide everyone, everywhere with good nutrition. Bring sunshine with you wherever you go — Dole Fruit Bowls® seal in goodness and nutrition. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps support a healthy immune system. Who knew vitamins were so delicious?

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar7g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin C27mg30%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Pineapple, Peaches, Pears, Cherries (Red #3 Color), Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) To Promote Color Retention, Stevia Extract, and Monk Fruit Extract.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More