Ingredients

Peaches, Water, Sugar, Coconut Powder, Modified Corn Starch, Glucose Syrup, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) To Promote Color Retention, Carrageenan, Casein (A Milk Derivative), Locust Bean Gum, and Beta Carotene (Color)

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.