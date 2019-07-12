Dole® Peaches & Creme Parfait Cups Perspective: front
Dole® Peaches & Creme Parfait Cups Perspective: back
Dole® Peaches & Creme Parfait Cups Perspective: left
Dole® Peaches & Creme Parfait Cups Perspective: right
Dole® Peaches & Creme Parfait Cups Perspective: top
Dole® Peaches & Creme Parfait Cups Perspective: bottom
Dole® Peaches & Creme Parfait Cups

4 ct / 4.3 ozUPC: 0003890003011
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Reward your sweet cravings with the perfect heavenly treat. A cool, smooth layer of light-tasting creme comes together with juicy slices of peach for a delightfully satisfying snack. DOLE® Peaches & Creme Parfait is made with nutritional goodness of real fruit, so it's rich in Vitamin C and low in fat. Indulge in a blissful blend of the fruit you love and a smooth layer of sweet, delicate Creme. It's heaven in a cup.

  • Trusted Brand Name
  • No Artificial Flavors
  • Non GMO
  • Reliable Premium Quality
  • Shelf Stable

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (123 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.42%
Total Carbohydrate23g7.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar19g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium55mg1.57%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C15mg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Peaches, Water, Sugar, Coconut Powder, Modified Corn Starch, Glucose Syrup, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) To Promote Color Retention, Carrageenan, Casein (A Milk Derivative), Locust Bean Gum, and Beta Carotene (Color)

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More