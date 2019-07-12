Dole® Peaches & Creme Parfait Cups
Product Details
Reward your sweet cravings with the perfect heavenly treat. A cool, smooth layer of light-tasting creme comes together with juicy slices of peach for a delightfully satisfying snack. DOLE® Peaches & Creme Parfait is made with nutritional goodness of real fruit, so it's rich in Vitamin C and low in fat. Indulge in a blissful blend of the fruit you love and a smooth layer of sweet, delicate Creme. It's heaven in a cup.
- Trusted Brand Name
- No Artificial Flavors
- Non GMO
- Reliable Premium Quality
- Shelf Stable
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Peaches, Water, Sugar, Coconut Powder, Modified Corn Starch, Glucose Syrup, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) To Promote Color Retention, Carrageenan, Casein (A Milk Derivative), Locust Bean Gum, and Beta Carotene (Color)
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More