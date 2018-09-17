Dole® Tropical Fruit in 100% Juice
DOLE® Jarred Tropical Fruit has five full servings of fruit packed in 100% fruit juice. An easy and convenient snack to eat right out of the jar, our portable plastic resealable jar is a great option for healthy snacking at the office or on-the-go. Twist. Snack. Reseal. Enjoy the refreshing taste of tropical fruit without the cutting, peeling or mess.
White Grape Juice from Concentrate (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Pineapple, Papaya (Red and Yellow), Acerola Juice from Concentrate (Water, Acerola Juice Concentrate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate), and Natural Flavors.
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
