Dole® Tropical Fruit in 100% Juice Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Dole® Tropical Fruit in 100% Juice Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Dole® Tropical Fruit in 100% Juice Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Dole® Tropical Fruit in 100% Juice Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Dole® Tropical Fruit in 100% Juice

23.5 ozUPC: 0003890003097
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

DOLE® Jarred Tropical Fruit has five full servings of fruit packed in 100% fruit juice. An easy and convenient snack to eat right out of the jar, our portable plastic resealable jar is a great option for healthy snacking at the office or on-the-go. Twist. Snack. Reseal. Enjoy the refreshing taste of tropical fruit without the cutting, peeling or mess.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (122 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar15g
Protein1g
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin C29mg30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
White Grape Juice from Concentrate (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Pineapple, Papaya (Red and Yellow), Acerola Juice from Concentrate (Water, Acerola Juice Concentrate), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate), and Natural Flavors.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More