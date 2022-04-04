Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Don Miguel Gascon Argentina Malbec Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008500001614
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 4
Product Details
Don Miguel Gascon Malbec opens with intense aromas of blackberry, dark plum and a hint of mocha. Dark fruit nuances intertwine with notes of black spice and chocolate to create a magnificent, full bodied Malbec wine. Round tannins and a plush mouthfeel lead the way to a long, velvety finish. This highly versatile wine pairs well with traditional Argentinian meat dishes and cheeses. Enjoy this Argentinian Malbec at your next outdoor party or during a cozy night in. Gascon wines reflect Argentina's rich winemaking history and the vibrant culture of the country.
- One 750 mL bottle of Don Miguel Gascon Argentine Malbec Red Wine
- Full bodied red wine with silky tannins and a long, velvety finish
- Flavorful Malbec wine with notes of blackberry, black plum and mocha
- Dark fruit nuances balanced by notes of black spice and chocolate
- Enjoy on its own or with any meal
- Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable