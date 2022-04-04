Don Miguel Gascon Malbec opens with intense aromas of blackberry, dark plum and a hint of mocha. Dark fruit nuances intertwine with notes of black spice and chocolate to create a magnificent, full bodied Malbec wine. Round tannins and a plush mouthfeel lead the way to a long, velvety finish. This highly versatile wine pairs well with traditional Argentinian meat dishes and cheeses. Enjoy this Argentinian Malbec at your next outdoor party or during a cozy night in. Gascon wines reflect Argentina's rich winemaking history and the vibrant culture of the country.

One 750 mL bottle of Don Miguel Gascon Argentine Malbec Red Wine

Full bodied red wine with silky tannins and a long, velvety finish

Flavorful Malbec wine with notes of blackberry, black plum and mocha

Dark fruit nuances balanced by notes of black spice and chocolate

Enjoy on its own or with any meal

Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable