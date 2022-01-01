Dona Maria® Mole Mexican Condiment Perspective: front
Dona Maria® Mole Mexican Condiment Perspective: back
Dona Maria® Mole Mexican Condiment Perspective: left
Dona Maria® Mole Mexican Condiment Perspective: right
Dona Maria® Mole Mexican Condiment Perspective: bottom
Dona Maria® Mole Mexican Condiment

16.75 ozUPC: 0007287850524
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5tbsp (27 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium330mg14.35%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar5g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soybean Oil, Crackers (Wheat Flour, Water, Baking Soda), Chile Peppers, Sugar, Sesame Seeds, Peanuts, Wheat Bran, Iodized Salt (Contains Potassium Iodate), Less Than 2% of Caramel Color (Sulfites), Fermented Cacao, Natural Flavor, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate.

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.