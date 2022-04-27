Dona Maria® Mole Mexican Sauce
Product Details
This mole adds the right amount of sweet and spicy with a mix of rich chocolate and pleasant peanut.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soybean Oil, Crackers (Wheat Flour, Water, Baking Soda), Chile Peppers, Sugar, Sesame Seeds, Peanuts, Wheat Bran, Iodized Salt (Contains Potassium Iodate), Less Than 2% of Caramel Color (Sulfites), Fermented Cacao, Natural Flavor, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
