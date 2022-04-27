Dona Maria Mole Ready to Serve Sauce Perspective: front
Dona Maria Mole Ready to Serve Sauce Perspective: back
Dona Maria Mole Ready to Serve Sauce Perspective: left
Dona Maria Mole Ready to Serve Sauce Perspective: right
Dona Maria Mole Ready to Serve Sauce Perspective: top
Dona Maria Mole Ready to Serve Sauce Perspective: bottom
Dona Maria Mole Ready to Serve Sauce

19.04 ozUPC: 0007287850543
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Made with the same high quality ingredients as our original mole sauce, Mole Ready to Serve, is simple, easy, and perfect for special occasions or everyday dishes.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup (90 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg12.92%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar5g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A300Number of International Units6%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Crackers (Wheat Flour, Water and Baking Soda), Chile Peppers, Sesame Seeds, Peanuts, Wheat Bran, Iodized Salt, Caramel Color, Monosodium Glutamate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Cacao, Spices, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible