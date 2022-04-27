Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Crackers (Wheat Flour, Water and Baking Soda), Chile Peppers, Sesame Seeds, Peanuts, Wheat Bran, Iodized Salt, Caramel Color, Monosodium Glutamate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Cacao, Spices, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

