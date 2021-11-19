The Dorcy LED Flashlight 4 Pack contains 4 durable and weather resistant LED flashlights. Each light produces 100 lumens of light usig COB technology. The tail cap push button switch for ease of use, and rubber o-rings to protect against moisture. The lights come complete with convenient nylon lanyards and AAA cell batteries. The lights are available in assorted colors - Yellow, Black, Blue and Red in each pack.

100 Lumen COB(Chip On Board) Technology

Pack includes - Red, Blue, Black and Yellow lights

12 AAA Batteries Included