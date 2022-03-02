Ingredients

Corn Flour, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Corn Starch, Salt, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Spices, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Monosodium Glutamate, Buttermilk, Romano Cheese (Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Onion Powder, Baking Soda, Whey Protein Concentrate, Tomato Powder, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Potassium Salt, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Monoglycerides, Artificial Color (Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Yellow 6 Lake, Blue 2 Lake), Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

