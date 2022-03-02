Doritos 3D Crunch Chili Cheese Nacho Corn Snacks
Product Details
The DORITOS brand is all about boldness. If you’re up to the challenge, grab a bag of DORITOS tortilla chips and get ready to make some memories you won’t soon forget. It’s a bold experience in snacking and beyond.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn Flour, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Corn Starch, Salt, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Spices, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Monosodium Glutamate, Buttermilk, Romano Cheese (Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Onion Powder, Baking Soda, Whey Protein Concentrate, Tomato Powder, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Potassium Salt, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Monoglycerides, Artificial Color (Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Yellow 6 Lake, Blue 2 Lake), Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More