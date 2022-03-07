Doritos 3D Crunch Spicy Ranch Corn Snacks Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Doritos 3D Crunch Spicy Ranch Corn Snacks Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Doritos 3D Crunch Spicy Ranch Corn Snacks

6 ozUPC: 0002840051857
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13

Product Details

The Doritos brand is all about boldness. If you’re up to the challenge, grab a bag of Doritos 3D Crunch Spicy Ranch Flavored Corn Snacks and get ready to make some memories you won’t soon forget. It’s a bold experience in snacking and beyond.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size27pieces (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Flour, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower), Corn Starch, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Buttermilk, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Sour Cream (Cream, Skim Milk, Cultures), Spices, Cream Cheese (Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Monosodium Glutamate, Natural Flavors, Skim Milk, Whey, Parmesan Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Jalapeno Pepper, Baking Soda, Monoglycerdies, Green Bell Pepper, Butter (Cream, Annatto), Acacia Gum, Citric Acid, Sugar, Disodium Guanylate, and Disodium Inosinate.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More