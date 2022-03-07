Doritos 3D Crunch Spicy Ranch Snack Perspective: front
Doritos 3D Crunch Spicy Ranch Snack Perspective: back
Doritos 3D Crunch Spicy Ranch Snack

2 ozUPC: 0002840051859
The DORITOS brand is all about boldness. If you’re up to the challenge, grab a bag of DORITOS tortilla chips and get ready to make some memories you won’t soon forget. It’s a bold experience in snacking and beyond.

Nutrition Facts
2.0 About servings per container
Serving sizeabout 27 pieces (28g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g8%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg9%
Total Carbohydrate18g7%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Corn Flour, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower), Corn Starch, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Buttermilk, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Sour Cream (Cream, Skim Milk, Cultures), Spices, Cream Cheese (Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Monosodium Glutamate, Natural Flavors, Skim Milk, Whey, Parmesan Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Jalapeño Pepper, Baking Soda, Monoglycerides, Green Bell Pepper, Butter (Cream, Annatto), Acacia Gum, Citric Acid, Sugar, Disodium Guanylate, and Disodium Inosinate. CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

