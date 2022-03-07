Ingredients

Corn Flour, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower), Corn Starch, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Buttermilk, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Sour Cream (Cream, Skim Milk, Cultures), Spices, Cream Cheese (Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Monosodium Glutamate, Natural Flavors, Skim Milk, Whey, Parmesan Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Jalapeño Pepper, Baking Soda, Monoglycerides, Green Bell Pepper, Butter (Cream, Annatto), Acacia Gum, Citric Acid, Sugar, Disodium Guanylate, and Disodium Inosinate. CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More