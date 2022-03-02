Doritos Dinamita Chile Limon Tortilla Chips
Product Details
The DORITOS brand is all about boldness. If you’re up to the challenge, grab a bag of DORITOS Dinamita Chile Limon tortilla chips and get ready to make some memories you won’t soon forget. It’s a bold experience in snacking and beyond.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), and 2% or Less of the Following: Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Citric Acid, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake), Hydrolyzed Corn Gluten, Yeast Extract, Sodium Diacetate, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Modified Corn Starch, Natural Flavor, Onion Powder, Whey, Corn Syrup Solids, Garlic Fowder, Romano Cheese (Part-skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Whey Protein Concentrate, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More