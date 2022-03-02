Doritos Dinamita Chile Limon Tortilla Chips Perspective: front
Doritos Dinamita Chile Limon Tortilla Chips Perspective: back
Doritos Dinamita Chile Limon Tortilla Chips

10.75 ozUPC: 0002840051665
The DORITOS brand is all about boldness. If you’re up to the challenge, grab a bag of DORITOS Dinamita Chile Limon tortilla chips and get ready to make some memories you won’t soon forget. It’s a bold experience in snacking and beyond.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15pieces
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), and 2% or Less of the Following: Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Citric Acid, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake), Hydrolyzed Corn Gluten, Yeast Extract, Sodium Diacetate, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Modified Corn Starch, Natural Flavor, Onion Powder, Whey, Corn Syrup Solids, Garlic Fowder, Romano Cheese (Part-skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Whey Protein Concentrate, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
