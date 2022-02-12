Doritos® Flamin' Hot® Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Doritos® Flamin' Hot® Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Doritos® Flamin' Hot® Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips

9.25 ozUPC: 0002840068876
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13

Product Details

The DORITOS brand is all about boldness. If you’re up to the challenge, grab a bag of DORITOS tortilla chips and get ready to make some memories you won’t soon forget. It’s a bold experience in snacking and beyond.

  • 9.25 ouncebag to share with a friend
  • New Flamin Hot Cool Ranch Flavor

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
9.0 About servings per container
Serving sizePer serving
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
Saturated Fat1g6%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium40mg2%
Iron0.3mg0%
Potassium50mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Salt, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Onion Powder, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Corn Starch, Skim Milk, Whey, Dextrose, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Red 40), Malic Acid, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Buttermilk, Lactose, Romano Cheese (Cow'S Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey Protein Concentrate, Spices, Natural And Artificial Flavors, Sodium Acetate, Disodium Inosinate, And Disodium Guanylate. Contains Milk Ingredients.

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More