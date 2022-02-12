Doritos® Flamin' Hot® Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips
Product Details
The DORITOS brand is all about boldness. If you’re up to the challenge, grab a bag of DORITOS tortilla chips and get ready to make some memories you won’t soon forget. It’s a bold experience in snacking and beyond.
- 9.25 ouncebag to share with a friend
- New Flamin Hot Cool Ranch Flavor
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Salt, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Onion Powder, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Corn Starch, Skim Milk, Whey, Dextrose, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Red 40), Malic Acid, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Buttermilk, Lactose, Romano Cheese (Cow'S Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey Protein Concentrate, Spices, Natural And Artificial Flavors, Sodium Acetate, Disodium Inosinate, And Disodium Guanylate. Contains Milk Ingredients.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
