Ingredients

Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Salt, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Onion Powder, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Corn Starch, Skim Milk, Whey, Dextrose, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Red 40), Malic Acid, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Buttermilk, Lactose, Romano Cheese (Cow'S Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey Protein Concentrate, Spices, Natural And Artificial Flavors, Sodium Acetate, Disodium Inosinate, And Disodium Guanylate. Contains Milk Ingredients.

Allergen Info

Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More