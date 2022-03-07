Ingredients

Corn, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Canola and/or Corn Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Citric Acid, Sugar, Monosidum Glutamate, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake), Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Sodium Diacetate, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Natural Flavor, Onion Powder, Whey, Garlic Powder, Romano Cheese (Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Whey Protein Concentrate, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More