Doritos Flamin' Hot Limon Flavored Tortilla Chips Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Doritos Flamin' Hot Limon Flavored Tortilla Chips Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Doritos Flamin' Hot Limon Flavored Tortilla Chips

9.25 ozUPC: 0002840051666
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13

Product Details

Doritos are the bold choice for a crunchy chips.

  • Flamin Hot Limon flavor
  • Perfect pair for lunch and dinner

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Canola and/or Corn Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Citric Acid, Sugar, Monosidum Glutamate, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake), Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Sodium Diacetate, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Natural Flavor, Onion Powder, Whey, Garlic Powder, Romano Cheese (Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Whey Protein Concentrate, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More