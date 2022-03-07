Doritos Flamin' Hot Limon Flavored Tortilla Chips
Product Details
Doritos are the bold choice for a crunchy chips.
- Flamin Hot Limon flavor
- Perfect pair for lunch and dinner
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Canola and/or Corn Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Citric Acid, Sugar, Monosidum Glutamate, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake), Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Sodium Diacetate, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Natural Flavor, Onion Powder, Whey, Garlic Powder, Romano Cheese (Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Whey Protein Concentrate, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More