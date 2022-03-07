Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Flavored Tortilla Chips Perspective: front
Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Flavored Tortilla Chips Perspective: back
Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Flavored Tortilla Chips Perspective: left
Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Flavored Tortilla Chips Perspective: right
Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Flavored Tortilla Chips

9.25 ozUPC: 0002840051644
Product Details

The Doritos brand is all about boldness. If you’re up to the challenge, grab a bag of Doritos tortilla chips and get ready to make some memories you won’t soon forget. It’s a bold experience in snacking and beyond.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Whey, Cheddar Cheese (Milk Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Butter Milk, Monosodium Glutamate, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Romano Cheese (Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Spices, Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Potassium Chloride, Whey Protein Concentrate, Lactose, Lactic Acid, Sodium Caseinate, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Skim Milk, Red and Green Bell Pepper Powder, Milk Protein Concentrate, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible