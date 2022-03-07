Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Flavored Tortilla Chips
The Doritos brand is all about boldness. If you’re up to the challenge, grab a bag of Doritos tortilla chips and get ready to make some memories you won’t soon forget. It’s a bold experience in snacking and beyond.
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Whey, Cheddar Cheese (Milk Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Butter Milk, Monosodium Glutamate, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Romano Cheese (Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Spices, Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Potassium Chloride, Whey Protein Concentrate, Lactose, Lactic Acid, Sodium Caseinate, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Skim Milk, Red and Green Bell Pepper Powder, Milk Protein Concentrate, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate.
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
