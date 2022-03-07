Ingredients

Corn, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Whey, Cheddar Cheese (Milk Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Butter Milk, Monosodium Glutamate, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Romano Cheese (Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Spices, Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Potassium Chloride, Whey Protein Concentrate, Lactose, Lactic Acid, Sodium Caseinate, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Skim Milk, Red and Green Bell Pepper Powder, Milk Protein Concentrate, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More