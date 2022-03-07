Doritos® Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips Perspective: front
Doritos® Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips Perspective: back
Doritos® Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips

UPC: 0002840051779
Product Details

Doritos - the bold taste combined with gluten-free crunchy chips make for a great snack.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Alt, Enzymes), Whey, Monosodium Glutamate, Buttermilk, Romano Cheese (Part-skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey Protein Concentrate, Onion Powder, Corn Flour, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Lactose, Spices, Artificial Color (Yellow 6, Yellow 5, and Red 40), Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Skim Milk, Red and Green Bell Pepper Powder, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
