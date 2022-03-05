Ingredients

Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Whey, Monosodium Glutamate, Buttermilk, Romano Cheese (Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Corn Starch, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Spices, Lactose, Sodium Caseinate, Artificial Color (Yellow 6 Lake, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1), Citric Acid, Sugar, Lactic Acid, Skim Milk, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible