Doritos® Spicy Nacho Flavored Tortilla Chips
Product Details
If you’re up to the challenge, grab a bag of DORITOS Spicy Nacho tortilla chips and get ready to make some memories you won’t soon forget. It’s a bold experience in snacking and beyond.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Whey, Monosodium Glutamate, Buttermilk, Romano Cheese (Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Corn Starch, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Spices, Lactose, Sodium Caseinate, Artificial Color (Yellow 6 Lake, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1), Citric Acid, Sugar, Lactic Acid, Skim Milk, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More