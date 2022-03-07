Doritos® Spicy Sweet Chili Tortilla Chips Perspective: front
Doritos® Spicy Sweet Chili Tortilla Chips Perspective: back
Doritos® Spicy Sweet Chili Tortilla Chips

9.25 ozUPC: 0002840051667
Product Details

The Doritos® brand is all about boldness. If you’re up to the challenge, grab a bag of Doritos® tortilla chips and get ready to make some memories you won’t soon forget. It’s a bold experience in snacking and beyond.

  • Major crunch in this awesome snack
  • Great for sharing with friends
  • Delicious bold DORITOS sweet chili flavor

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium280mg12.17%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil), Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Fructose, Sodium Diacetate, Soy Sauce (Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Onion Powder, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Garlic Powder, Torula Yeast, Malic Acid, Extractives of Paprika, Spices, Caramel Color, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Dextrose, and Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
