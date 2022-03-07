Doritos® Spicy Sweet Chili Tortilla Chips
Product Details
The Doritos® brand is all about boldness. If you’re up to the challenge, grab a bag of Doritos® tortilla chips and get ready to make some memories you won’t soon forget. It’s a bold experience in snacking and beyond.
- Major crunch in this awesome snack
- Great for sharing with friends
- Delicious bold DORITOS sweet chili flavor
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil), Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Fructose, Sodium Diacetate, Soy Sauce (Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Onion Powder, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Garlic Powder, Torula Yeast, Malic Acid, Extractives of Paprika, Spices, Caramel Color, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Dextrose, and Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
