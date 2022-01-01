Doritos® Taco Flavor Tortilla Chips Perspective: front
The Doritos brand is all about boldness. If you’re up to the challenge, grab a bag of Doritos tortilla chips and get ready to make some memories you won’t soon forget. It’s a bold experience in snacking and beyond.

  • Crunchy chips and boldness make Doritos snacks awesome
  • Delicious Doritos crunch makes this an awesome snack
  • Great tortilla chips for sharing with friends

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g25%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7%
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Corn , Vegetable Oil ( Corn , Canola , and/or Sunflower Oil ) , Salt , Yellow Corn Flour , Spices , Maltodextrin ( Made , from : Corn ) , Whey Protein Concentrate , Monosodium Glutamate , Whey , Cheddar Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Onion Powder , Garlic Powder , Hydrolyzed Corn Protein , Citric Acid , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Buttermilk , Artificial Color ( Including Yellow 6 Lake , Yellow 5 Lake , Blue 2 Lake , Yellow 6 , Yellow 5 ) , Sour Cream ( Cultured Cream , Skim Milk ) , Butter ( Cream , Salt ) , Modified Corn Starch , Blue Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) and Lactic Acid .

Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

