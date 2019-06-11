Hover to Zoom
Dos Equis XX Amber Lager Beer
6 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0007231163011
Product Details
Dos Equis® Ambar Especial is a classic Vienna-style lager with a full body and a smooth finish. With its signature amber color and subtle hints of roasted malts it pairs great with every kind of Mexican food – perfect for 2pm tacos or 2am tacos.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories146
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1000mg42%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Malted Barley , Maltose Syrup , Cassava and Hops .
Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.