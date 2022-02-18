Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Dos Equis® XX Lager Especial Beer
6 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0007231163012
Purchase Options
Product Details
Dos Equis® Lager Especial is a golden pilsner-style beer made from pure spring water and the choicest hops. With a balanced composition and a smooth, clean finish, it’s the party guest who is always invited and never overstays his welcome.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories131
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Malted Barley , Corn Starch , Syrup , Hops , Ascorbic Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More