Ingredients

Pork Rinds, Salt, Seasoning (Maltodextrin, Buttermilk Solids, Salt, Dehydrated Garlic, Monosodium Glutamate, Spices, Dehydrated Onion, Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate, Citric Acid, Whey, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Dextrose, Sour Cream [Cream, Cutlures, Lactic Acid], Extractives of Paprika, Annatto, and Turmeric, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Maltodextrin, Cultured Nonfat Milk, Unsalted Butter [Pasteurized Cream, Natural Flavor], Natural Butter Flavor [Butter, Sweet Buttermilk, Natural Flavor], Calcium Stearate, Artificial Flavor, Xanthan Gum, Carboxymethylcellulose Gum, Guar Gum, Modified Corn Starch, Contains Not More Than 2% of the Following as A Processing Aid: Silicon Dioxide and Soybean Oil.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More