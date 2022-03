Ingredients

DARK BROWN SUGAR, SUGAR, PALMFRUIT SHORTENING, COATED CHOCOLATE CHIPS (SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHIPS (SUGAR, CHOCOLATE LIQUOR, COCOA BUTTER, SOY LECITHIN (AN EMULSIFIER), NATURAL FLAVOR), CONFECTIONER’S GLAZE), HEAT-TREATED WHEAT FLOUR, POWDERED SUGAR, MOLASSES, COCOA POWDER (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, VEGETABLE GLYCERIN, PALM KERNEL OIL, GHEE BUTTER, SALT, SUNFLOWER LECITHIN, XANTHAN GUM, TO PRESERVE FRESHNESS (Rosemary Extract (CANOLA OIL, NATURAL FLAVOR, NATURAL MIXED TOCOPHEROLS, ASCORBIC ACID, SUNFLOWER OIL, CITRIC ACID, SUNFLOWER LECITHIN), Potassium Sorbate).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

