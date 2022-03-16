Hover to Zoom
Dove 48-Hour Advanced Care Caring Coconut Antiperspirant Deodorant Dry Spray
3.8 ozUPC: 0007940060068
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
- KEEPS YOU FRESH: This antiperspirant for women has a floral fruity scent with a delicate blend of jasmine petals, lily of the valley, and lotus flower layered on a creamy coconut background
- CERTIFIED CRUELTY-FREE: Globally, Dove does not test on animals, including for deodorants, and is Certified Cruelty-Free by PETA
- ALCOHOL-FREE FORMULA: The 0% alcohol (ethanol) formula of our antiperspirant spray helps skin recover from underarm irritation that shaving can cause
- SOFT AND COMFORTABLE UNDERARMS: Our antiperspirant deodorant for women, containing 1/4 moisturizers with natural oil, cares for your underarm skin
- GOES ON INSTANTLY DRY: This deodorant spray for women goes on instantly dry for an immediate fresh feel
- EFFECTIVE PROTECTION AND KIND TO SKIN: Dove Advanced Care Caring Coconut Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant keeps your underarms dry and odor-free for up to 48 hours while being kind to your skin