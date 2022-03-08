Want to embrace your natural look more often with a hair gel while retaining length and long-lasting hold to your hairstyle without the crunch? Dove Amplified Textures Define N’ Moisture Styling Gel was crafted to enhance the natural beauty of textured hair. Made with a nourishing formula without alcohol, parabens or dyes, it cares for all kinds of coils and curls. Style and define your natural texture with Dove Define N' Moisture Hair Styling Gel for long-lasting hold without flakes or crunch. Made with our Moisture Amplifying Blend, infused with flaxseed, this styling gel for curls locks in moisture, reduces frizz and retains length for shiny, healthy-looking hair. Dove Amplified Textures Define N' Moisture Styling Gel gives your curls definition and long-lasting hold without flakes or crunch. This hair defining gel can also be used to slick down edges, giving you the freedom to style your hair however you’d like.

This Dove Amplified Textures Style 'N' Define Gel is a lightweight styling gel gives your curls and coils the nourishing definition they deserve