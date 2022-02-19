For an effective antibacterial clean that doesn’t dry out the skin try Dove Care & Protect Antibacterial Body Wash. Designed to protect from dryness, this body wash for all skin types gives you the caring cleansing you deserve. Formula with the Dove signature Moisture Renew Blend™, renews and locks in skins natural moisture – making it the perfect antibacterial body cleanser that doesn’t dry out the skin. With a creamy formula, this antibacterial body wash is great for all skin types. Its antibacterial properties mean it eliminates 99% of bacteria*, cleaning and caring for skin. For an indulgent shower experience, squeeze some Dove Care & Protect Body Wash into your hands or a shower pouf, then work it into a creamy lather and spread over your body. Rinse away with warm water and step out of the shower feeling brand new with clean soft skin protected from dryness. Try pairing Dove Care & Protect Body Wash with a loofah. Lightly buff your body in circular motions and enjoy the feeling of soft, smooth skin that's protected from dryness. Globally, Dove does not test on animals and is certified by PETA, going further to care for all.

*in a 20-second wash test vs. E. coli.