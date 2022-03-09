Looking for a cleansing bar that removes 99% of bacteria* while moisturizing your skin? Dove Care & Protect Antibacterial Beauty Bar combines a nourishing formula with antibacterial properties, protecting from skin dryness. This essential cleansing bar gives you the antibacterial clean you want with the moisturization you love and is more moisturizing than ordinary soap. *in a 20-second wash test vs. E. coli Enriched with the Dove signature ¼ moisturizing cream, this moisturizing antibacterial bar deeply cleanses, leaving you with soft and smooth skin. Bathroom looking cluttered with skin care products? Dove Care & Protect Beauty Bar can be used on your body, face and hands, so you only need one staple in your bathroom cabinet to fit all your cleansing needs. Globally, Dove does not test on animals and is certified by PETA, going further to care for all.

