Looking for a hand wash that gives you the antibacterial clean you want while moisturizing and caring for your hands? Dove Care & Protect Antibacterial Hand Wash eliminates 99% of bacteria in seconds* and moisturizes for hours, making it the ideal hand soap for protecting against skin dryness. Made with a Dove 5 moisturizer blend, and a sulfate and paraben free formula, this nourishing hand wash protects from skin dryness without compromising on antibacterial effectiveness.

Suitable for everyday skin care use

Made with a sulfate and paraben-free formula

Gives your hands lasting nourishment with every pump

Made with a 5 moisturizer blend and protects from skin dryness

Not tested on animals and certified by PETA

*in a 20-second wash test vs. E. coli