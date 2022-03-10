Dove Care & Protect Antibacterial Hand Wash Perspective: front
Dove Care & Protect Antibacterial Hand Wash Perspective: back
Dove Care & Protect Antibacterial Hand Wash Perspective: left
Dove Care & Protect Antibacterial Hand Wash Perspective: right
Dove Care & Protect Antibacterial Hand Wash Perspective: top
Dove Care & Protect Antibacterial Hand Wash Perspective: bottom
Dove Care & Protect Antibacterial Hand Wash

34 fl ozUPC: 0001111102968
Looking for a hand wash that gives you the antibacterial clean you want while moisturizing and caring for your hands? Dove Care & Protect Antibacterial Hand Wash eliminates 99% of bacteria in seconds* and moisturizes for hours, making it the ideal hand soap for protecting against skin dryness. Made with a Dove 5 moisturizer blend, and a sulfate and paraben free formula, this nourishing hand wash protects from skin dryness without compromising on antibacterial effectiveness.

  • Suitable for everyday skin care use
  • Made with a sulfate and paraben-free formula
  • Gives your hands lasting nourishment with every pump
  • Made with a 5 moisturizer blend and protects from skin dryness
  • Not tested on animals and certified by PETA

*in a 20-second wash test vs. E. coli