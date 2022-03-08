Experience a shower like no other with Dove Instant Foaming Body Wash, with the clean, crisp fragrance of cucumber and green tea. It's the first-ever self-foaming pump innovation from Dove, providing the light skin feel you want with the care your skin needs. The instant foam body wash contains our NutriumMoisture technology and our mildest cleansers, creating a light, airy lather that rinses away quickly. Dove Cucumber & Green Tea Scent Instant Foaming Body Wash has a nourishing formula that reaches deep* into the surface layers of the skin and helps replenish skin's natural nutrients, which are essential for maintaining your skin's natural moisture balance. This helps leave skin looking and feeling healthy, soft, and smooth. To use, simply press the pump, spread the soft lather, and enjoy a quick rinse. With over 250 pumps per bottle, you can use the shower foam generously.

*Within the stratum corneum.