Dove Cucumber & Green Tea Instant Foaming Body Wash
Product Details
Experience a shower like no other with Dove Instant Foaming Body Wash, with the clean, crisp fragrance of cucumber and green tea. It's the first-ever self-foaming pump innovation from Dove, providing the light skin feel you want with the care your skin needs. The instant foam body wash contains our NutriumMoisture technology and our mildest cleansers, creating a light, airy lather that rinses away quickly. Dove Cucumber & Green Tea Scent Instant Foaming Body Wash has a nourishing formula that reaches deep* into the surface layers of the skin and helps replenish skin's natural nutrients, which are essential for maintaining your skin's natural moisture balance. This helps leave skin looking and feeling healthy, soft, and smooth. To use, simply press the pump, spread the soft lather, and enjoy a quick rinse. With over 250 pumps per bottle, you can use the shower foam generously.
*Within the stratum corneum.
- Dove Cucumber and Green Tea Instant Foaming Body Wash is just as effective for cleaning hands
- Hydrating body wash with a clean crisp fragrance of cucumber and green tea for a refreshingly light skin sensation
- Dove Instant Foaming Body Wash is a hydrating body wash that rinses off quickly
- Hydrating body wash that is formulated with NutriumMoisture technology to protect skin natural nutrients
- Moisturizing body wash that gently cleanses and cares for your skin, leaving skin feeling clean and smooth