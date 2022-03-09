While your average hand soap can cause dry, tight hands, Dove Refreshing Care Cucumber and Green Tea Hand Wash is a great cleanser for dry skin. This hand wash removes germs in seconds and moisturizes for hours. Care for your hands while effectively washing away dirt and germs. Made with our 5X Moisturizer Blend consisting of 5 skin nutrients and moisturizers, this hand wash goes beyond cleansing to keep hands soft and nourished, as you wash your hands for the recommended 20 seconds. Dove hand wash is gentle on hands and made with plant-based moisturizers for lasting nourishment.

REMOVES GERMS IN SECONDS - Dove hand wash effectively washes away dirt and germs with 100% gentle cleansers. Recommended to wash hands for 20 seconds

DOVE CARES - Dove hand wash products are PETA-certified Cruelty-Free. Globally, Dove does not test on animals and is certified Cruelty-Free by PETA

SCENT - This hand cleanser offers a fresh scent that will revitalize your senses with delicate notes of cucumber and the uplifting fragrance of green tea

GENTLE ON HANDS - Your average hand soap can cause dry, tight hands. Dove hand wash is gentle on hands, made with plant-based moisturizers, free from dyes, alcohol, parabens and sulfates

GO BEYOND CLEANSING - Dove Refreshing Care Hand Wash provides instant softness and moisture that last for hours

5x MOISTURIZER BLEND - This hand wash contains a combination of 5 skin nutrients and moisturizers that works with skin to maintain hand softness and create new moisturizers for lasting nourishment