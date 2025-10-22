Looking for a skin cleanser that helps you get soft skin that looks healthy and well-cared for? The #1 dermatologist recommended body wash, Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash gives you instantly soft skin and lasting nourishment after just one shower. Dove body wash is sulfate free with a mild, pH-balanced formula, making it a great body wash for dry skin, unlike typical bath soap or shower gel. This moisturizing body wash uses Dove Moisture Renew Blend, a combination of skin-natural nourishers and plant-based moisturizers. The lipids and glycerin in our formula absorb deeply into the top layers of skin, where they get right to work! This blend of moisturizing ingredients is proven to work with your skin to nourish it, so it can maintain and create new moisture.



For best results, squeeze the moisturizing body wash into your hand or onto a shower pouf and work it into a rich lather. Massage it over your skin, concentrating on areas that feel a little drier than usual. Rinse off, revealing soft, smooth skin. Made with 100% gentle cleansers, Dove Body Wash is gentle to skin’s microbiome, its living protective layer. It creates a rich lather that moisturizes and replenishes skin while also leaving it cleansed and feeling cared for.