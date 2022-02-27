Dove Men+Care Fortifying 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner makes hair stronger and more resilient so that men can pursue their active lifestyles. This shampoo for men is designed specifically for those that want fresh clean hair and have a concern about hair loss. It deeply cleans and invigorates hair with a refreshing effect, and is infused with caffeine + menthol. It helps strengthen hair, leaving it visibly healthy, thicker and resilient, with a dual 2-in-1 formula that functions as a shampoo and conditioner so that it cleanses and conditions hair simultaneously. This 2-in-1 consolidates your shower routine to keep up with men’s active lifestyles and everyday activities that can weaken hair, making it more prone to hair fall from breakage and cause concern about hair loss.



Dove DermaCare Scalp Coconut andamp; Hydration Shampoo gives your scalp a boost of hydration and nourishment. This shampoo hydrates the scalp and gives instant nourishment to parched strands, leaving hair looking refreshed and hydrated. Dove DermaCare Scalp Coconut andamp; Hydration Shampoo is formulated with Pyrithione Zinc to leave hair flake-free (no visible flakes with regular use). With regular use, its gentle, pH-balanced formula fights the symptoms of dandruff, helping to soothe irritation and reduce the itching and flaking associated with dandruff.