Dove DermaSeries Dry Skin Relief hand cream Instantly relieve and moisturize very dry hands with the Dove DermaSeries Dry Skin Relief hand cream. Rich in skin moisturizers, its formulation moisturizes in all layers of the skin, helps rebuild the skin barrier and restores moisture from within. TheNational Eczema Association'smission is to improve the health and quality of life for individuals living with eczema through support and education. Steric acid Nourishes your skin, so it can repair and replenish itself better. It goes deep inside*, helping to rebuild its essential lipid matrix – giving it the nutrients it needs to regenerate. *within the stratum corneum Restores moisture from within Lightweight, fast absorbing hand cream that is clinically proven to rebuild the skin barrier and replenish skin from within to experience instant skin revival.

Non-sticky, fast absorbing hand cream, tested with dermatologists

Clinically proven moisturiser for dry skin protection

A caring touch for unhappy, dry hands

Hypoallergenic, fragrance-free hand lotion for dry hands

One of the best Dove hand creams for dry hands and itchy skin

Suitable for psoriasis and eczema-prone skin