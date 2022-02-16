Infused with the fresh fragrance of crisp cucumber and honeydew melon blended with green tea, Dove Advanced Care Cool Essentials Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant is ideal for a long-lasting invigorating, fresh scent. Containing Dove 1/4 moisturizers with natural oil, this antiperspirant spray helps leave underarms soft and comfortable. As much as it cares for your skin, this dry spray doesn’t compromise on antiperspirant protection. Keeping you fresh, this gentle deodorant for women protects from sweat and odor for up to 48 hours. This antiperspirant goes on instantly dry so you can get dressed and start your day right away. In addition to staying cool all day long, Dove antiperspirant spray helps you care for your underarms. This alcohol-free formula helps delicate underarm skin recover from the underarm irritation that regular shaving can cause. For best results, apply this Dove antiperspirant deodorant to dry skin after showering and enjoy fresh, comfortably dry skin from morning to night. Dove is certified cruelty-free by PETA because we believe that real beauty is cruelty-free. We’re on a mission to help women raise their self-esteem – because we believe beauty should be a source of confidence, not anxiety. Dove Antiperspirant Deodorants deliver effective underarm protection and are kind to skin, so women can be free of underarm inhibitions and live beautifully unselfconsciously.

KEEPS YOU FRESH: A nature-inspired scent with crisp cucumber, juicy pear and honeydew melon blended with green tea, white muquet and aquatic jasmine

EFFECTIVE PROTECTION AND KIND TO SKIN: Dove Advanced Care Cool Essentials Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant keeps your underarms dry and odor-free for up to 48 hours while being kind to your skin

GOES ON INSTANTLY DRY: This women's deodorant spray goes on instantly dry for an immediate fresh feel