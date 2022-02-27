Dove Gentle Exfoliating Beauty Bar for Soft & Smooth Skin Perspective: front
Dove Gentle Exfoliating Beauty Bar for Soft & Smooth Skin
Dove Gentle Exfoliating Beauty Bar for Soft & Smooth Skin
Dove Gentle Exfoliating Beauty Bar for Soft & Smooth Skin
Dove Gentle Exfoliating Beauty Bar for Soft & Smooth Skin

20 ct / 3.75 ozUPC: 1001111171145
  • Dove Gentle Exfoliating Beauty Bar contains exfoliating beads that gently wash away dead skin compared to normal exfoliating soap
  • With ¼ moisturizing cream and mild cleansers, Dove helps your skin maintain its natural moisture better than typical bar soap
  • Leaves skin softer, smoother and more radiant-looking vs. ordinary soap
  • Dove Beauty Bars don't dry skin like soap bars can
  • Unlike some harsh bar soap, Dove Gentle Exfoliating Beauty Bar is suitable for daily use on face, body and hands