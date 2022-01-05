Dove Gentle Exfoliating Beauty Bars
Product Details
We’ve all been told that exfoliation is an important part of your skin care routine, but that doesn’t mean being rough with your skin — skin exfoliation should be gentle. That’s where Dove Gentle Exfoliating Beauty Bar comes in. It combines gentle skin cleansers with exfoliating beads to wash away dead skin, giving you soft, smooth skin. Suitable for regular use as a facial cleanser or as a gentle skin cleanser for your body and hands, the Gentle Exfoliating Beauty Bar leaves skin feeling beautiful and revitalized. For best results, rub your Dove Beauty Bar cleanser between wet hands and massage the smooth, creamy lather over your skin before rinsing thoroughly.
The secret to beautiful skin is moisture, and no ordinary bar soap hydrates skin better than Dove. Formulated with mild cleansers that care for skin as you cleanse, Dove Beauty Bar helps deliver nourishment and leaves your face and body feeling soft and smooth and looking more radiant than ordinary bar soap does. That’s why we call it a Beauty Bar. And now, we are bringing you Dove's same great formula in an all-new look.
- Gentle Exfoliation: Dove Beauty Bar is made with exfoliating beads to wash away dead skin without drying skin like ordinary bar soaps; It’s gentle enough to use every day on both body and face
- Thoughtfully Made: This Beauty Bar contains no sulfate cleansers and is certified Cruelty-Free by PETA, so you can feel good about switching from an ordinary soap bar to a Dove Beauty Bar
- Lock In Moisture: Dove Gentle Exfoliating Beauty Bar, with exfoliating beads, nourishes and revitalizes skin to give you softer, smoother, more radiant-looking skin than ordinary bar soap
- Care As You Clean: The cleansing efficacy and care you need, all in one skin care product
- Rich Hydration: Help maintain your skin’s natural moisture barrier and hydration