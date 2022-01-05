We’ve all been told that exfoliation is an important part of your skin care routine, but that doesn’t mean being rough with your skin — skin exfoliation should be gentle. That’s where Dove Gentle Exfoliating Beauty Bar comes in. It combines gentle skin cleansers with exfoliating beads to wash away dead skin, giving you soft, smooth skin. Suitable for regular use as a facial cleanser or as a gentle skin cleanser for your body and hands, the Gentle Exfoliating Beauty Bar leaves skin feeling beautiful and revitalized. For best results, rub your Dove Beauty Bar cleanser between wet hands and massage the smooth, creamy lather over your skin before rinsing thoroughly.

The secret to beautiful skin is moisture, and no ordinary bar soap hydrates skin better than Dove. Formulated with mild cleansers that care for skin as you cleanse, Dove Beauty Bar helps deliver nourishment and leaves your face and body feeling soft and smooth and looking more radiant than ordinary bar soap does. That’s why we call it a Beauty Bar. And now, we are bringing you Dove's same great formula in an all-new look.