Dove Cool Moisture Beauty Bar combines the refreshing scent of cucumber and green tea with Dove gentle cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove Beauty Bar is proven to be more gentle and mild on skin than an ordinary soap bar. It can be used as a hand soap and as a mild facial cleanser, so if you’re also after a fresh face and refreshed hands throughout the day, why not try adding Dove Cool Moisture Beauty Bar to your skin care routine? A light, hydrating feel and refreshing formula for effectively nourished skin. A refreshing shower can be just what you need to start the day off right. Dove Beauty Bars give you a feeling of hydrating freshness that leaves you and your skin feeling blissfully revived, unlike when using harsh bar soap. It's the same great formula with a new look.

For best results: Give your hands the boost they deserve with Dove Beauty Bar between wet hands. Once you’ve covered your body with the rich lather, make sure to avoid contact with your eyes, and rinse away thoroughly.