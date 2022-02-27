Soothe scalp dryness and treat your hair to the nourishment it deserves with our Hair Therapy Dry Scalp Care Shampoo – part of our Dry Scalp Care 3-step system. Inspired by skin care, this nourishing shampoo gives you our classic, gentle formulas and expert care – all rolled into one. Infused with vitamin B3, this 3-step system helps protect your skin’s barrier and lock in moisture. This nourishing shampoo, when used as a 3-step system, is clinically proven to relieve scalp dryness. Plus, our Dry Scalp Care system, with a blend of potent moisturizers and nourishing ingredients, targets your hair on a cellular level** – leaving you with beautiful, healthy-looking strands wash after wash. Giving you dry scalp care that goes further, you can count on this nourishing shampoo to leave your scalp feeling refreshed – and with soft hair you’ll love running your fingers through.

Perfect for: Soothing scalp dryness: If you’re looking to soothe scalp dryness, when used as part of our 3-step system - shampoo, conditioner, and leave-on treatment - this nourishing system, with vitamin B3, is clinically proven to relieve scalp dryness*.

Being kinder to the planet: Our Hair Therapy Dry Scalp Care shampoo packaging is made from 70% recycled plastic, so you can be kind to your hair and the environment.

*Nourishes at the level of the hair cortex, **When used as a system vs. non-conditioning shampoo