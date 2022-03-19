Looking for a deep conditioner for damaged hair? From styling to changes in the weather, our hair goes through a lot every day – but with the right products you can have nourished hair, inside and out. We’ve created Dove Nutritive Solutions Intensive Repair Conditioner to help smooth, visibly repair damage, strengthen against breakage and progressively nourish with continued use to help give you hair that feels as good as it looks. Even the most heat damaged hair can look healthy day after day. We know that damaged hair care should go beyond removing the outward signs of damage, which is why this Dove conditioner is formulated to nourish and help restore the hair inside as well. Formulated with Keratin Repair Actives, Dove Nutritive Solutions Intensive Repair Conditioner repairs the signs of damage to the hair surface and, with continued use, penetrates the hair strands to progressively nourish, for beautiful, strong hair that withstands breakage.

How to use: Help nourish and restore your hair with Dove Nutritive Solutions Intensive Repair deep hair conditioner. For hair nourishment, apply to clean, wet hair and massage into mid-lengths and ends, and then rinse well.