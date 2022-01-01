With Dove Kiwi Seeds & Cool Aloe Exfoliating Body Polish, you get the benefits of smooth, silky, and soft skin from one Dove exfoliating body scrub. With a rich, whipped texture, our body polish gives you a beautifully creamy coverage. Enriched with our classic 1/4 moisturizing cream, this exfoliating scrub deeply nourishes and cares for your skin as it buffs away dull, dry skin in the shower. Restore your skin’s natural nutrients with this shower exfoliator, as it bursts with a fresh kiwi and aloe fragrance to lift your senses. You’ll be left refreshed and soothed with every wash. Use 3-4 times per week as part of your skin care regimen, followed by Dove Body Wash or Beauty Bar for touchably soft skin. It’s just two steps for your softest, smoothest skin yet! Try our Dove Body Polish to get beach-ready skin, prep skin for tanning, or to help exfoliate skin before shaving to help prevent ingrown hairs.