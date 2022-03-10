Looking for a hand sanitizer that doesn’t dry out your skin? Unlike typical hand sanitizers, Dove Lavender and Chamomile Nourishing Hand Sanitizer is 99.99% effective against many common germs and bacteria and provides 8 hours of moisturization. This antibacterial gel combines moisturizers and emollients in an alcohol based sanitizing formula to deliver lasting hand hydration for up to 8 hours. Our formula with Moisture Renew Blend is proven to work with your skin to nourish it, so it can maintain and create new moisture. Dove Nourishing Hand Sanitizer helps to moisturize dry skin without sacrificing antibacterial effectiveness. To use, wet hands thoroughly with the moisturizing hand sanitizer gel and rub lightly until dry. Do not wipe off or rinse.

THOUGHTFULLY MADE: This hand sanitizer is PETA-certified Cruelty-Free and packaged in 100% recycled plastic bottles, so you can feel good about switching to Dove Hand Sanitizer.

MOISTURIZING HAND SANITIZER: The first hand sanitizer gel from Dove combines unique technology with Dove’s Moisture Renew Blend to leave your hands soft, without compromising antibacterial efficacy.

99.99% EFFECTIVE AND INSTANTLY SOFT SKIN: Dove Lavender Hand Sanitizer is 99.99% effective against many common germs and bacteria and is clinically proven to moisturize skin for up to 8 hours.

SANITIZE WITH CARE: The sanitizing efficacy and skin care you need, all in one product, when soap and water are not available.

SUPERIOR MOISTURIZATION: Our unique hand sanitizer is clinically proven to deliver superior moisturization vs Purell Advanced Refreshing Aloe and Germ-X Moisturizing Aloe.

ANTIBACTERIAL GEL: Our nourishing hand sanitizer is alcohol based and formulated to meet FDA and CDC recommended alcohol levels.