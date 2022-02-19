Looking for a skin cleanser that soothes your senses and helps to comfort skin? The Dove Relaxing Body Wash calms your skin and senses with lavender oil and chamomile while leaving skin soft and smooth. This Lavender Oil and Chamomile body wash is sulfate-free and paraben-free with a mild, pH-balanced formula, making it a great body wash for dry skin unlike typical bath soap or shower soap. This uses Dove Moisture Renew Blend, a combination of skin-natural nourishers and plant-based moisturizers. The lipids and glycerin in our formula absorb deeply into the top layers of skin, where they get right to work! This proprietary blend of moisturizing ingredients is proven to work with your skin to nourish it, so it can maintain and create new moisture.

Out of Hand Soap? Dove Lavender Oil and Chamomile Body Wash is Just As Effective for Cleaning Hands!

THOUGHTFULLY MADE: This body wash is PETA-certified cruelty-free and made in 100% recycled plastic bottles so you can feel good about switching from shower soap to Dove.

CARE AS YOU CLEAN: The cleansing efficacy and care you need, all in one body wash product.