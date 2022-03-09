While your average hand soap can cause dry, tight hands, Dove Lavender and Yogurt Nourishing Foaming Hand Wash is a great cleanser for dry skin. This gently foaming hand wash offers a rich, indulgent texture that pampers your hands, while effectively washing away dirt and germs. Made with our 5X Moisturizer Blend consisting of five skin nutrients and moisturizers, this hand wash goes beyond cleansing to keep hands soft and nourished, as you wash your hands for the recommended 20 seconds. Dove foaming hand wash is gentle on hands and made with plant-based moisturizers for lasting nourishment.

This gentle cleanser offers a rich, indulgent texture that provides instant softness and nourishment that lasts for hours.

Made with plant-based moisturizers, free from dyes, alcohol, parabens and sulfates.

This hand cleanser entices the senses with uplifting notes of fresh cut lavender and creamy sweet yogurt.

Globally, Dove does not test on animals and is certified Cruelty-Free by PETA.