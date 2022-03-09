There’s one essential step for achieving smooth skin that shouldn’t be overlooked: exfoliation. So, gently buff away dry, dull skin while caring for your skin with Dove Macadamia and Rice Milk Exfoliating Body Polish. Made with ¼ moisturizing cream, this gentle exfoliating body scrub restores skin’s nutrients as it exfoliates, leaving your skin feeling silky smooth. With a smooth, easily spreadable texture, this Dove body exfoliator gives you beautifully creamy coverage while releasing a gently herbal and floral hypoallergenic fragrance. Get all the effectiveness you’d look for in exfoliators or a shower scrub, but with the nourishment and care that your skin needs in the shower. To use, scoop a generous amount of Dove Macadamia and Rice Milk Exfoliating Body Scrub out of the jar. Massage all over your body in circular motions for creamy coverage, and then rinse away to reveal silky smooth skin. Use 3-4 times per week as part of your skin care regimen, followed by Dove Body Wash or Beauty Bar for touchably soft skin.

The collective synergy of Macadamia and floral notes increase comfort and care, every time you exfoliate. A fragrant addition to your skin care routine.

When used as a body scrub, Dove Exfoliating Body Polish gently removes dead skin cells to reveal a new layer of beautiful, radiant skin.

Dove Exfoliating Body Polish is formulated with our ¼ moisturizing cream for instant softness.

Made with medium-sized exfoliating particles, Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Macadamia and Rice Milk is smooth and easily spreadable with a mild lather.

This body scrub is PETA-certified cruelty-free.

Massage Dove Exfoliating Body Polish onto wet skin in the shower before you cleanse.