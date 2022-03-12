Dove Men+Care 48-Hour Sweat & Odor Protection Charcoal Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick
Product Details
A natural inspired deodorant with 48-hour protection against sweat and odor, and lasting freshness - that's the Dove Men+Care antiperspirant with Charcoal. For men who want protection that works through busy, active days, this antiperspirant deodorant is made to leave you feeling purified and dry for a full 48 hours. This antiperspirant is one of the strongest defenses against sweat and odor, with natural essential oil extracts, plant-based moisturizer and the purifying feeling of Charcoal. This deodorant offers long-lasting performance and comfort because it's tough on sweat, but not on the skin. Swipe with ease to experience a smooth glide and keep your underarms feeling clean for the long-lasting protection that you need. You can also rest assured that Dove's global commitment to sustainability means this deodorant is cruelty-free, with no testing done on animals.
- This deodorant with plant-based moisturizer brings the comfort and protection you need for dry underarms
- The scent of Charcoal in this antiperspirant deodorant purifies the senses while providing protection that works
- Swipe this antiperspirant to experience a smooth glide and no irritation for a long-lasting purifying feeling